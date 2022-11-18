The Metaverse is 'a grand folly' say CIOs and Zuckerberg's actions are 'terrifying'

Facebook's re-branding to ‘Meta' has received widespread criticism, with over $100 billion spent so far according to some reports, and around $700 billion lost in market capitalization.

Part of the problem is a lack of a basic definition. A recent study from Fair Betting Sites revealed that 30% of Brits have no idea what the metaverse is. And those who do have some understanding aren't necessarily any more positive, with 43% fearing that it'll drive society towards ‘The Matrix', where lines between physical and virtual reality become blurred.

One of Meta's largest shareholders, Altimeter Capital, recently wrote an open letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg:

"An estimated $100bn+ investment in an unknown future is super-sized and terrifying, even by Silicon Valley standards. We think Meta company should cap its metaverse investments to no more than $5bn per year with more discrete targets and measures of success, as opposed to today's much more ambitious and open-ended strategy."

And technology leaders aren't any more keen. Sainsbury's group CIO Phil Jordan has no current plans to exploit it.

"Ours is a very large physical and digital business and the Metaverse still feels like it has a lot of hype associated with it," says Jordan. "If you forget the labels, we have experimented extensively with augmented and virtual reality in our shopping experience and we will continue to do that.

"We have embedded hybrid and smarter working and I would expect an increasingly virtualised way of working is an inevitability.

"So, we are looking at the potential of technology but we don't really use or describe this as leveraging the ‘Metaverse'."