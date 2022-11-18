The Metaverse is 'a grand folly' say CIOs and Zuckerberg's actions are 'terrifying'

Stuart Sumner
clock • 6 min read
Has the metaverse's time come?
Image:

Has the metaverse's time come?

With criticism coming from IT leaders, investors and the public, is the Metaverse a solution looking for a problem?

Facebook's re-branding to ‘Meta' has received widespread criticism, with over $100 billion spent so far according to some reports, and around $700 billion lost in market capitalization.

Part of the problem is a lack of a basic definition. A recent study from Fair Betting Sites revealed that 30% of Brits have no idea what the metaverse is. And those who do have some understanding aren't necessarily any more positive, with 43% fearing that it'll drive society towards ‘The Matrix', where lines between physical and virtual reality become blurred.

One of Meta's largest shareholders, Altimeter Capital, recently wrote an open letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg:

"An estimated $100bn+ investment in an unknown future is super-sized and terrifying, even by Silicon Valley standards. We think Meta company should cap its metaverse investments to no more than $5bn per year with more discrete targets and measures of success, as opposed to today's much more ambitious and open-ended strategy."

And technology leaders aren't any more keen. Sainsbury's group CIO Phil Jordan has no current plans to exploit it.

"Ours is a very large physical and digital business and the Metaverse still feels like it has a lot of hype associated with it," says Jordan. "If you forget the labels, we have experimented extensively with augmented and virtual reality in our shopping experience and we will continue to do that.

"We have embedded hybrid and smarter working and I would expect an increasingly virtualised way of working is an inevitability.

"So, we are looking at the potential of technology but we don't really use or describe this as leveraging the ‘Metaverse'."

Related Topics

Stuart Sumner
Author spotlight

Stuart Sumner

View profile
More from Stuart Sumner

'Whole world of complexity' for energy companies to deliver on government promises, says energy CTO

Darktrace: 85 per cent of high-risk vulnerabilities unpatched after a week

More on Hardware

Quantum's not just about computing - a look at what else is going on
Hardware

Quantum's not just about computing - a look at what else is going on

While the world waits for the first commercial quantum computer, may applications are already here says EY's Piers Clinton-Tarestad

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 25 October 2022 • 7 min read
Quantum hype accusations: the industry hits back
Hardware

Quantum hype accusations: the industry hits back

Significant challenges remain, but quantum computing is advancing faster than its classical counterpart

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 28 September 2022 • 9 min read
About 70% of major security incidents start with an endpoint, so protecting them is critical
Hardware

Video: How BT manages endpoint in the new normal

The explosion of remote work has thrown the challenges of endpoint management into stark relief.

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 13 June 2022 • 1 min read