Delta wins prestigious Innovation of the Year award

Computing Delta has won the Innovation of the Year award 2020 at the PPA Awards

Delta, the market intelligence service from Computing, has won the prestigious Innovation of the Year award at the Professional Publishers Association (PPA) Awards.

At a ceremony held virtually, Delta won its category against a strong field of household named brands. Its success was down to the value the service provides for its subscribers.

"The judges were so impressed by the success, innovation, and boldness of this brand who disrupted a market of strong leading players," said the awards host PPA Managing Director Owen Meredith.

"Delivering huge value to users in a fairly niche market, this established brand is not afraid of competing with the big guns!" he continued.

Stuart Sumner, editorial director of Delta expressed his delight at the win.

"This is a fantastic validation of the value Delta provides for its subscribers. We're offering something genuinely different, and we're delighted to see that recognised at the PPA awards," said Sumner.

Delta helps IT leaders choose the best tools and strategies for their organisation by leveraging its extensive connections with the community. By presenting the distilled wisdom of thousands of IT leaders across Europe, it avoids vendor bias and provides actionable advice.

The service also enables IT leaders to network with and learn from their peers, with subscribers able to request both roundtable and one to one discussions with other IT leaders on any topic.

We welcome you and your team to try Delta for three months for just the price of a cup of coffee per team member per day. Contact Noel Anderson (noel.anderson@incisivemedia.com) for more details.

For more on Delta, check out the site.