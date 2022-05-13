"Empower people and set them free": Matt Grest, The Very Group CIO, on remote work and new starters

Is low productivity a symptom of bad tech, or bad management?
"We need to return to the office - we're more productive when we're all together." It's been heard up and down the country at this point, but is the sentiment actually true? Or is lacking productivity...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders
Already a Computing member?
Previous Article
Windows admins report AD authentication failures after installing Patch Tuesday update