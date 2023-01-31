These are the skills to recruit for: Lesley Salmon, Kellogg's CIO

It's about collaboration as well as technical knowhow

Tom Allen
clock • 7 min read
Understand your employees' motivations and work towards their end goal to retain them
Image:

Understand your employees' motivations and work towards their end goal to retain them

Layoffs and attrition are the big IT stories in 2023, but investing in staff today will boost retention in the future.

It seems that not a single week can go past now without a tech firm announcing sweeping layoffs. In the past fortnight alone we've seen announcements from IBM, SAP, PagerDuty, Spotify, Google and M...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Oracle sharply raises price of Java licences

Sharing ideas at scale: A new service for IT leaders from Computing

More on Skills

From chef to digital technician: how a Skills Bootcamp helped me pivot to a career in tech
Skills

From chef to digital technician: how a Skills Bootcamp helped me pivot to a career in tech

Quinn found the skills translated well to project management

Quinn Towler
clock 07 December 2022 • 4 min read
Bet365 widens recruitment pipeline by ignoring traditional channels
Skills

Bet365 widens recruitment pipeline by ignoring traditional channels

Company focusing on core skills instead of hard technical experience

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 18 November 2022 • 3 min read
Tackling staffing and data problems at Prostate Cancer UK
Skills

Tackling staffing and data problems at Prostate Cancer UK

Troubleshooter Gerardo Del Guercio MBE on making the charity more responsive

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 14 November 2022 • 5 min read