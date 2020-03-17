The top-ten tenets of software quality assurance, part four: Methods
A method should lead a project to the desired result without significant variation, with much of the thinking already been done for you, writes Mark Wilson
In system development, I believe a method is something you follow to convert inputs into outputs that consistently meet a stated requirement (the word "methodology" is properly what this article is - the...
More on DevOps
Travelex owner Finablr 'on verge of collapse' two months after ransomware outage
Travelex systems went down for a month following a ransomware outage launched on New Year’s Eve
The Women in Tech Excellence Awards return in November
The Women in Tech Awards celebrate all steps on the career ladder: from rising stars to outstanding returners
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates quits the company's board of directors
It is the right time to take the step, he believes
Coronavirus: Google tells employees across the world to work from home
Google tells staff to work remotely for the next month and promises sick pay for temporary staff
What's happening with serverless cloud?
Serverless is gaining traction and use cases are expanding. Computing speaks to three organisations that have looked at the numbers
Back to Top