The top-ten tenets of software quality assurance, part three: the formal review
Formal reviews are often left by the wayside, but without them annoying defects can become crippling bugs, warns Mark Wilson
I've put the formal review at number three in this ten-part series, but this is the most basic and effective quality-control there is. It's crucial to sit down, preferably NOT in a joint or peer review,...
