The BI road less travelled - four alternatives to the big players
In a market dominated by Power BI, what do other players have to offer?
A look at business intelligence offerings from Zoho, Sisense, Looker and Domo Cloud and AI/ML are driving the evolution of BI systems, which have traditionally been used by organisations to predict...
More on Business Software
Stop moving data without reason: Unify the analytics experience instead
If organisations focus on unifying the analytics, they'll spend a lot less time moving, replicating and transforming data
Lo-code for high engagement: How debt charity StepChange improved the experience for clients, advisors and developers
CIO Lorna Allan on StepChange's moves to maximise choice, scalability and efficiency of its debt advice platform
Even greater reliance on data could be the greatest thing to emerge from the pandemic, say IT leaders
A panel of senior IT leaders hosted by Computing argue that the pandemic has broadened enterprise interest in data, but warn that care must be taken to present the right data and tools
Finding peace in data: an interview with Alice Genevois, senior data science manager at Lloyds Banking Group
Genevois wanted to be a marketer - then she discovered data science
Why humans are still an important part of AI at Dow Jones
Human oversight ensures accuracy and trust, says Dow Jones’ head of data strategy Ingrid Verschuren