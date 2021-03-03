Trends in business intelligence software: Augmented analytics and cloud
Computing research: How is BI changing and who are the leaders?
BI was already moving away from the data centre and into the cloud, but the pandemic has put a rocket under that previously leisurely process. After all who needs on-prem when there's no prem to get on...
