Remote working: We're on top of defending WFH, say IT leaders

Despite periodic exhortations from politicians and business leaders to "get people back to work," i.e. return currently largely home-based employees to office desks, it would seem that working from home (WFH) as part of a fully remote or hybrid model has bedded itself firmly into the national psyche and working practices.
Among 100 UK IT leaders polled in our recent cybersecurity research, the number seeing more WFH over the previous 12 months (20%) was perfectly balanced by those seeing less. The majority (60%) rep...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders