Phil Jordan

Jordan has extensive experience in multiple industries, including telecoms (Vodafone, O2, Telefónica, Talk-Talk) and finance. Since 2018 he has led data and digital transformation as Group CIO at Sainsbury's, with a major focus on sustainability, AI and security.

How important is sustainability to your IT procurement strategy?

Very important!

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

Focus on KPIs and Process to ensure diverse outcomes. Bias training for all. 

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

Video analytics & data science combined. 

What makes you laugh?

People-watching

How did you get into IT?

At the bottom!  Working in Mainframe Operations on shifts... 

