Sainsbury's takes action over Ukraine war

Retail chain Sainsbury's has taken a number of actions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including raising its awareness of potential cyber incidents.

The organisation's Group CIO Phil Jordan outlined the measures to Computing recently.

"We are operating with a heightened state of vigilance for any unusual cyber activity - as all companies are I am sure," said Jordan.

Earlier this year Jonathan Wood, an ex- government military professional and the CEO and Founder of C2 Cyber, told Computing that 'Russians have advanced their trade since NotPetya' and that UK organisations need to be more vigilant about state-backed threats.

He added that the group is also reviewing the ways in which the war might affect its partners, and its own staff.

"We have reviewed with all our partners any connectivity or offshore development dependency within the region.

"We have also reached out to our own Ukrainian colleagues to make sure they have the support the need at this difficult time."

The group has also removed certain products for sale, and donated funds via Comic Relief.

"We have publicly taken a position to remove 100% Russian sourced products. We have under-written a £2m donation through our Comic Relief partners and including matching donations from our customers via Nectar," said Jordan.

