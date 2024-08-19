IT Essentials : Innovation demands soft skills

If we want to relearn how to innovate in this country, employers should think about how they encourage the development of soft skills.
My inbox has been filling up since A-levels results day last week with commentary, most of it very positive, about the increasing proportion of students opting for STEM subjects, including computin...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders