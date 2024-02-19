IT Essentials: Costs and controversy

Who doesn't love a bit of controversy? Journalists certainly do - it makes headlines easier, if nothing else - so it's always a bit of a gift when an interviewee goes against the received wisdom.
Take Bruce Perens, a founder of the open source movement, admitting "We have failed" recently. Boom: attention firmly grabbed. Or last week when Ben Burdsall, CIO of dunnhumby, told an audience ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders