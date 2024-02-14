AI charts a course for HMS Victory

Modern AI is more than chatbots and deepfakes. One UK museum is using it for something much bigger...and wetter.
The HMS Victory is the world's only surviving first-rate ship. Although now in dry dock in Portsmouth she is still classed as the world's oldest surviving naval vessel in commission, and is the off...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders