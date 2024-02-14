AI charts a course for HMS Victory

Artificial intelligence is an anchor for restoration work

Tom Allen
clock • 4 min read
AI charts a course for HMS Victory

Modern AI is more than chatbots and deepfakes. One UK museum is using it for something much bigger...and wetter.

The HMS Victory is the world's only surviving first-rate ship. Although now in dry dock in Portsmouth she is still classed as the world's oldest surviving naval vessel in commission, and is the off...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
BBC News marks content 'verified' to counter disinformation

Strategy

BBC News marks content 'verified' to counter disinformation

Metadata and trail of provenance embedded into images and video

clock 05 March 2024 • 2 min read
IT Essentials: Time to take the deepfake fight to Big Tech

Government

IT Essentials: Time to take the deepfake fight to Big Tech

Speak softly and carry a big stick

clock 04 March 2024 • 3 min read
Hugging Face AI platform infested with 100 malicious code-execution models, researchers warn

Threats and Risks

Hugging Face AI platform infested with 100 malicious code-execution models, researchers warn

These models could create a persistent backdoor for attackers

clock 01 March 2024 • 3 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Asian Tech Roundup: Samsung's cunning chip rebadging

Spring Statement 2024: What does it mean for tech?

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Open Source

The language of software licencing needs an upgrade, says Percona's Peter Zaitsev
Open Source

The language of software licencing needs an upgrade, says Percona's Peter Zaitsev

Third-way models are proliferating

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 05 March 2024 • 3 min read
Oracle's controversial stewardship of Java: The good and the bad
Open Source

Oracle's controversial stewardship of Java: The good and the bad

Oracle is doing a good job in keeping Java relevant. But that's pretty much where it ends, says Azul CTO

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 15 February 2024 • 5 min read
AI charts a course for HMS Victory
Open Source

AI charts a course for HMS Victory

Artificial intelligence is an anchor for restoration work

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 14 February 2024 • 4 min read