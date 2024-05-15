Chief scientist and superalignment lead Ilya Sutskever parts ways with OpenAI

Superalignment will be dealt a serious blow by the loss of its leaders, and the lack of transparency is raising concerns and fueling speculattion of an exodus from OpenAI
It's been a busy 48 hours for OpenAI. On Monday, the company showcased it's newest LLM GPT-4o in a carefully choreographed video stream from its San Franciso headquarters. On Tuesday afternoon, Ily...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders