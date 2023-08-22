IBM: employees who use AI will replace those who don't

40% of the workforce will need retraining in the next 3 years, says Big Blue

clock • 2 min read
IBM says employees who use AI will replace those who don't
Image:

IBM says employees who use AI will replace those who don't

The impact of AI on the global workforce will be significant, and will result in shifts in employee roles and skill requirements in the coming years.

That's according to a study by IBM, which says approximately 40% of employees will need to undergo reskilling within the next three years due to the implementation of AI and automation.

As a result, roughly 1.4 billion out of the 3.4 billion individuals in the global workforce will be impacted by this development.

However, 87% of the 3,000 executives polled by IBM expect job roles to be augmented, rather than replaced, by generative AI technologies like ChatGPT.

With the increasing implementation of AI in many industries, business leaders are wrestling with the ramifications for their organisations.

AI and intelligent automation are establishing a new division of responsibilities between human workers and machines. Businesses are currently integrating AI into their operations to free up employees' time, enabling them to concentrate on matters demanding their individual expertise.

The World Economic Forum foresees that emerging technologies will disrupt around 85 million jobs worldwide from 2020 to 2025, while simultaneously generating 97 million new job opportunities.

The public progress of AI, exemplified by the remarkable ascent of ChatGPT, means that conventional business models will likely be disrupted sooner than many thought, reshaping the landscape of future work.

In March, a Goldman Sachs report warned that the use of generative AI tools and large language models could put as many as 300 million full-time jobs at risk.

For its latest study, the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) examined two earlier surveys: one encompassing 3,000 C-level executives across 28 countries, and the other involving 21,000 workers from 21 nations.

The study revealed that although AI technology is anticipated to affect employees at all levels, entry-level positions are projected to experience the most pronounced impact.

Among the executive respondents, 77% noted that entry-level positions are already witnessing the impacts of generative AI, with this expected to escalate in the coming years. In contrast, this figure drops to 22% for executive or senior management roles.

The research also suggests that individuals who reskill to accommodate new technologies are not only more likely to retain their positions but also exhibit enhanced proficiency in their roles.

Organisations that prioritise reskilling can expect a revenue growth rate premium of 15%, according to the study, with those that prioritise AI experiencing an higher revenue growth rate of approximately 36%.

As AI continues its evolution, its impacts are expected to grow more pronounced for stakeholders at all levels, including managerial and executive positions.

According to the IBM study, no role will remain unaffected by the technology, meaning executives will need to reconsider job responsibilities, skill requirements, and the operations.

The report's authors suggest that organisations should prepare to transform traditional processes, job roles and organisational structures and build human-machine partnerships that enhance value creation, problem-solving, decision-making and employee engagement.

Related Topics

You may also like
Adobe co-founder John Warnock passed away at the age of 82. Image credit: Adobe

Corporate

Adobe co-founder John Warnock passes away, aged 82

Adobe developed industry-standard software in several domains under Warnock's leadership

clock 21 August 2023 • 2 min read
Navigating the ML landscape after the LLM tsunami

Developer

Navigating the ML landscape after the LLM tsunami

The art of prompt engineering

clock 18 August 2023 • 4 min read
Industrial decarbonisation can be boosted by AI

Government

Government announces investment fund in AI for industrial decarbonisation

Overall value of fund is approximately £3.75 million and is split among multiple projects

clock 16 August 2023 • 2 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Arm files for IPO on Nasdaq

Government urges more schools to enrol in Cyber Explorers programme

Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
13 Sep
03:00PM
Website

Tackling the problem of privilege sprawl

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Skills

Army struggling to recruit cyber experts
Skills

Army struggling to recruit cyber experts

Private business competition makes recruitment 'a tough, tough play'

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 15 August 2023 • 3 min read
'Drop the geek speak': Gartner's Paul Furtado on how to be a security success story
Skills

'Drop the geek speak': Gartner's Paul Furtado on how to be a security success story

Soft skills are key to winning executive support

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 26 July 2023 • 4 min read
Hybrid and remote working are firmly established, but working with colleagues is still the fastest way to expand your knowledge
Skills

These are the top three tech roles for new starters

These are the most in-demand roles with the highest salaries

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 19 July 2023 • 1 min read