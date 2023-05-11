Google rolls out AI-powered Search Generative Experience

Google is introducing an updated search engine that employs generative AI technology to provide detailed and comprehensive search results.

The announcement was made at the Google I/O conference on Wednesday, and the move is part of the company's strategy to compete with Microsoft's Bing search, which also utilises AI technology.

"With generative AI, we are taking the next step with a bold and responsible approach," Sundar Pichai, Google chief executive, said at a presentation.

Google has named its latest generative AI innovation the "Search Generative Experience" (SGE). The company says the new feature represents a fresh approach to search queries, designed to streamline complex search tasks while also delivering informative snapshots that link to more comprehensive resources.

It will supply users with AI-generated summaries of their queries, similar to those generated by chatbots like ChatGPT. This new tool also provides a conversational-style follow-up option that eliminates the need to repeat previously given context or details.

With the help of generative AI, Google search engine can now respond to more specific queries, such as a request to compare two national parks for a family with young children and a dog, offering relevant details and recommendations for further exploration.

When users search for a product, they will receive a summary of key factors to consider and products that meet their requirements. Additionally, the search results will include detailed product descriptions that incorporate current reviews, ratings, prices, and images.

As part of its effort to address misleading information, Google's AI-powered answers will feature links to the web sources that the answers are based on. In addition, users will still have access to the original Google Search format, which presents a list of links beneath the machine-generated answers.

Google says it is aware of the limitations of large language models (LLMs) and generative AI and has implemented safeguards to ensure the quality and reliability of its search results. One of these safeguards is restricting the types of queries for which the new capabilities will be available.

At present, the SGE is only available as an experimental feature in Search Labs for Chrome desktop users and the Google App for Android and iOS users in the United States, via a waiting list system.

The interface is currently limited to the English language, but Google has indicated that it plans to make the feature available more widely in the coming months.

As part of its new Search results, Google is set to introduce a new social feature called Perspectives that will display information from popular individuals on social media platforms and discussion boards, in the form of videos, images, and written posts, rather than providing links to websites.

The feature is currently being trialled by Google and aims to offer users a more human touch to digital information, assisting them in comprehending topics through the perspectives of others.

To provide an example, suppose a user wants advice on how to make friends in a new city. In that case, the 'Perspectives' filter will display results containing personal stories from various online sources, which can help the user to gain insights and learn from the experiences of others.

In addition to the updates to its search capabilities, Google is also expanding access to its existing chatbot, Bard. This chatbot is designed to help users with various tasks, such as creating essay outlines and drafts, suggesting lunch ideas based on the items available in the user's fridge and so on.

Previously, access to Bard was limited to early users in the US via a waitlist. However, Google has announced plans to expand access to the chatbot, making it available to users in 120 countries and 40 different languages.