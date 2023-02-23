WATCH: How will ChatGPT affect the IT channel?

Sectigo’s new CEO Kevin Weiss gave his thoughts on the influences generative AI will have on channel partners

clock • 1 min read
WATCH: How will ChatGPT affect the IT channel?

Metaverse who? That's what the new boss of certificate management vendor Sectigo had to say on the global impact of ChatGPT, compared with Mark Zuckerberg's latest innovation.

Channel partners recently weighed in on the opportunities ChatGPT presents the IT channel, with some expecting role consolidation and others predicting companies trailing behind if they don't inves...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Big Data and Analytics

We're in the early days of generative AI, but the advancements are coming thick and fast
Big Data and Analytics

CIO Insights: The robots are coming

Automation is encroaching on creative industries

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 10 February 2023 • 2 min read
Image: Randy Fath
Big Data and Analytics

Industry Voice: Why teams are important to your database

And collaborative teams are even more so

3T Software Labs
clock 30 January 2023 • 3 min read
Partner Content: Why company culture is key to data empowerment
Big Data and Analytics

Partner Content: Why company culture is key to data empowerment

Organisational success is driven by people, not data alone

Quest
clock 28 November 2022 • 2 min read