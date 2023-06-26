Twitter U-turns on EU disinformation agreements

According to The Guardian, Twitter made its decision after EU officials visited the company's headquarters last week to conduct a simulated exercise with staff to evaluate the platform's ability to operate in compliance with European legislation.

The exercise marked the first of its kind, encompassing comprehensive evaluations of various aspects.

Those areas included recommended content and measures to combat illegal online content, including online child sexual exploitation, as well as Twitter's approach to addressing disinformation.

The EU's internal market commissioner Thierry Breton commended Twitter for participating in the test.

"Twitter is taking the exercise seriously and has identified the key areas on which it needs to focus to comply with the DSA," he said after the exercise.

"With two months to go before the new EU regulation kicks in, work needs to continue for the systems to be in place and work effectively and quickly."

He highlighted the EU's commitment to promptly and resolutely enforce the Digital Services Act (DSA), which should come into effect in August.

"When it comes to online crime, there can be no half measures. Very large online platforms need to put the necessary internal controls and resources in place to be ready for the new European rules," Breton noted.

Twitter rejected Code of Practice but agrees with DSA

Media reports have previously indicated uncertainties within the EU about Twitter's level of willingness to comply with the new law.

The DSA introduces obligations for major digital platforms to minimise harm and safeguard consumer rights. Twitter has been categorised as one of the "very large online platforms" that will be subjected to more stringent regulations under the DSA.

Last year, EU introduced voluntary Code of Practice on Disinformation, as a preparatory measure to assist social media platforms in adapting to the forthcoming laws.

The Code aims to counter the threat of disinformation and misinformation by limiting its spread, boosting transparency and providing better access to data.

Forty four companies, including Google and Facebook, are engaged in the Code, and its scope extends beyond major platforms to include smaller platforms, advertisers, fact-checkers and non-governmental organisations.

While Twitter was initially engaged in the Code, Musk withdrew the company's participation last month.

In response the EU issued a warning to Twitter, cautioning that failure to adhere to the DSA could lead to severe consequences.

Consequences could include a complete ban on its operations in Europe, or fines amounting to up to six per cent of Twitter's global revenue.

Breton said that any digital platform attempting to evade responsibility would not absolve it of its legal liabilities.

"You can run but you can't hide.

"Beyond voluntary commitments, fighting disinformation will be [a] legal obligation under #DSA as of August 25. Our teams will be ready for enforcement."

Before Musk acquired Twitter last year, the company had a team specifically focused on fighting coordinated disinformation campaigns.

Most of these specialists have either resigned or were laid off, leaving the platform with a reduced capacity to combat these attacks.