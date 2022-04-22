New EU law will force Big Tech to regulate online content - update

clock • 2 min read
The Digital Service Act and Digital Markets Act are part of the EU's biggest revamp of tech regulation this century
Image:

The Digital Service Act and Digital Markets Act are part of the EU's biggest revamp of tech regulation this century

The European Union has agreed the final form of the Digital Services Act, placing unprecedented restrictions on online content.

The Digital Services Act (DSA) is the second part of the bloc's initiative to regulate tech giants and social media platforms, along with the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DSA intends to combat hate speech,...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

UK army recruitment portal still closed one month after data breach

Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition is approved - what does it mean?

More on Applications

A small number of candidates' personal details were found for sale on the dark web
Applications

UK army recruitment portal still closed one month after data breach

The UK Army's Capita-run Defence Recruitment System (DRS) continues to experience technical troubles more than a month after it was shut down as a precautionary measure, when data relating to more than 100 candidates was discovered for sale on the dark...

Dev Kundaliya
clock 26 April 2022 • 2 min read
DeepMind trained an AI to control the plasma inside a tokamak reactor
Applications

Google's DeepMind trained an AI to control nuclear fusion

Fusing hydrogen atoms is safer and more efficient than nuclear fission, but also much more complex

Dev Kundaliya
clock 17 February 2022 • 3 min read
Partner Insight: Why grabbing the opportunity of IAM is about more than just identity
Software

Partner Insight: Why grabbing the opportunity of IAM is about more than just identity

Okta
clock 05 January 2022 • 3 min read