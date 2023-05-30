Twitter quits EU anti-disinformation code

The Code, written and signed last year, aims to counter the threat of disinformation and misinformation by limiting its spread, boosting transparency and providing better access to data.

The Union's internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, warned Twitter that attempting to evade responsibility would not absolve it of its legal liabilities.

"Beyond voluntary commitments, fighting disinformation will be legal obligation under #DSA as of August 25," Breton said.

"Our teams will be ready for enforcement."

Signatories of the Code include some of the world's largest tech firms like Google, Meta and Microsoft; social media platforms like Twitch, TikTok and Vimeo; and industry groups like Reports sans frontiéres.

The Code's scope extends beyond major platforms to include smaller platforms, advertisers, fact-checkers and non-governmental organisations.

"The 2022 Code of Practice is the result of the work carried out by the signatories," the European Commission said last year.

"It is for the signatories to decide which commitments they sign up to and it is their responsibility to ensure the effectiveness of their commitments' implementation. The Code is not endorsed by the Commission, while the Commission set out its expectations in the Guidance and considers that, as a whole, the Code fulfils these expectations."

While the Code of Practice on Disinformation is voluntary, the the EU has also implemented the Digital Services Act (DSA), which imposes mandatory obligations on companies to take measures combat illegal online content.

Starting from 25th August, platforms with over 45 million monthly active users in the EU will be required to comply with the DSA.

The EU Commission says about the DSA, "Platforms must mitigate against risks such as disinformation or election manipulation, cyber violence against women, or harms to minors online."

Following Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter six months ago, there has been a noticeable relaxation in the platform's moderation of problematic content. Well-known disinformation spreaders have thus been able to spread their influence on the platform without repercussion.

Twitter had voluntarily committed to the EU Code on Disinformation under its previous management. However, it appears that Musk is intent to engage in a confrontation with the EU regarding speech moderation.

Before Musk took over, Twitter had a team specifically focused on combating coordinated disinformation campaigns. However, a majority of these specialists have either resigned or were laid off, leaving the platform with a reduced capacity to effectively address such campaigns.

The BBC says it found numerous Russian and Chinese state propaganda accounts to have a "thriving presence" on Twitter last month.

When asked about the spread of disinformation on Twitter, Elon Musk has frequently referenced Community Notes as his defence - a way for users to add context to misleading tweets.

Outsourcing Twitter's responsibility to combat false information onto its users is unlikely to hold much weight with lawmakers, however.

Musk claims - without evidence - that there is now "less misinformation rather than more" on Twitter since he assumed control in October.

In any case, disregarding the DSA could lead to an expensive legal battle for both Twitter and Musk. The legislation grants EU officials the authority to impose penalties of up to 6% of the company's global annual turnover for violations - and could even lead to a platform being blocked in the EU.

On Friday, a European Commission official told AFP that it would be better for Musk to quit the EU if he does not want to take its rules seriously.