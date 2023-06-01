Nominate yourself or a colleague now for the Tech Women Celebration 50

Tech Women Celebration 50
Tech Women Celebration 50

The Tech Women Celebration 50 is Computing’s curated list of some of the most inspirational women working in tech at all levels – and we’re opening submissions today.

Computing has been sharing the stories of women forging fulfilling careers in tech for several years, and each serves as inspiration, celebration and a reminder of how exciting a tech career can be.   

After having seen entries to the Women in Tech Excellence Awards skyrocket, we decided to celebrate 50 years of Computing by compiling a list of 50 women who are making waves in tech right now.

This is no traditional power list. Computing celebrates the trailblazers and glass ceiling smashers who are chipping away at the male dominance of tech, but we also want to celebrate the women who are earlier in their careers and boost their visibility and help them build their personal brand.

Technology can never have enough role models. We need them to inspire the next generation of girls and young women to consider a career with technology at its heart. We also need role models to be visible to women who have yet to take that first, second or third step on a career ladder where the rungs seem to grow further apart. A career ladder which looks like it was designed for someone else.

This is your chance to nominate yourself or someone you know work with to earn a place on the list. Simply open the submission form here or use the form at the end of the page.

We'll look at all sorts of factors when deciding who to place on the list such as the size of your employer, career highs and the barriers you've had to overcome.

We also ask some lighter questions to try and get a sense of the person behind the entry: from "what attracted you to tech?" to "what would someone outside of your organisation find most surprising about you?'  

Each entrant should only submit themselves once. Multiple entries will not increase your chance of being on the final list.

Submissions are open until the end of August and the Tech Women Celebration 50 will be published in October.

Use the form below to enter, or go directly to this link. 

Using cloud for a more sustainable approach to construction

We need female role models to be less brilliant

