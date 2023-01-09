Twitter cuts content moderation team - again

Twitter insists the job cuts are about efficiency. Since October the company has lost nearly 5,000 employees.

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg reports that Twitter made at least a dozen layoffs on Friday night impacting employees in the company's Dublin and Singapore offices.

Among the key individuals who received the pink slip were Nur Azhar Bin Ayob, head of site integrity for Twitter's Asia-Pacific region, and Analuisa Dominguez, senior director of revenue policy.

Bloomberg's sources said roles related to policy on global appeals, misinformation, hate speech, harassment and state media programmes were also eliminated in the most recent wave of firings.

Twitter's head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, confirmed that the company had made more job reductions, although she disputed the teams affected by the cuts.

"It made more sense to consolidate teams under one leader (instead of two) for example," she told Bloomberg.

Irwin said the company had cut teams that did not get sufficient "volumes," and pointed out Twitter had added new personnel to the appeals department. She added that the platform would continue to have a head of revenue policy.

According to an estimate by The Information, Elon Musk has reduced the number of employees at Twitter from 7,500 to fewer than 2,500 since taking the firm over last October.

Twitter is currently taking extreme measures to cut costs.

Earlier this month, one Twitter's landlords sued the company for failing to pay rent on its office space in San Francisco.

Last month, The New York Times reported that Twitter hadn't paid rent on its San Francisco headquarters, or any of its other global offices, in weeks, because Musk and his advisors intended to renegotiate lease agreements.

The company has also come under fire for converting several of the conference rooms at its San Francisco headquarters into bedrooms for workers to sleep on-site.

Musk has made many other changes at Twitter over the last few months in an effort to make the firm profitable, such as the launch of its paid verification service Twitter Blue.

Speaking on Twitter Spaces last month, Musk compared Twitter to an aeroplane with its engines on fire and its controls not working.

On Sunday Musk said Twitter will soon introduce changes to its interface, including a feature to enable long-form text:

"Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week. First part of a much larger UI overhaul. Bookmark button (de facto silent like) on Tweet details rolls out a week later. Long form tweets early Feb."