Apple and IBM join Big Tech layoffs

Let's start with Apple.

So far the iPhone maker has avoided layoffs, despite growing headcount by tens of thousands over the past five years. Other Big Tech firms have blamed over-recruiting in the pandemic as the main reason for the mass redundancies they are currently enacting.

Instead Apple has preferred to cut costs by other means, for example by ending contractor relationships, delaying bonuses and limiting work travel.

That's not to say that the company has completely avoided criticism. After 18 months of threats, Apple told employees to return to the office three days a week back in February, and has since started tracking badge swipes and issuing warnings to employees who fail to do so.

However, despite its cost-cutting moves, Apple has finally had to bite the bullet and let some staff go. It is cutting a small number of employees in the corporate retail team - that is, workers responsible for the construction and upkeep of its stores and other facilities.

In a note, Apple said affected individuals would be able to reapply for other roles in the company. Those who aren't accepted will receive four months of severance pay.

While the number of employees affected has not been specified, it seems to be a much smaller figure than the tens of thousands Apple's peers have made redundant. Amazon has cut 27,000 staff in two rounds; Google is laying off 12,000; Microsoft and Meta have both cut 11,000 (with more planned) jobs; and Twitter has slashed about 5,000 roles.