CISA teams up with WiCyS to help address gender gap in cybersecurity

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has joined forced up with nonprofit organisation Women in Cybersecurity (WICyS) to help reduce the gender gap in the field, and encourage the cybersecurity leaders of the future.

Last week, the US Department of Homeland Security signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with WiCyS, creating opportunities for both organisations to collaborate formally on promoting the remarkable career opportunities in the cybersecurity industry, and developing career pathways for the upcoming generation of women in cybersecurity.

WiCyS is a non-profit organisation with a mission to attract, retain, and advance women in the field of cybersecurity.

"As a senior leader in cyber, one of my top priorities is to inspire more women and girls to see themselves in cyber and join this exciting and impactful field," said CISA Director Jen Easterly.

At the 2022 annual conference hosted by WiCyS, Easterly gave a keynote speech where she advocated for a goal of achieving equal representation of women and underrepresented minorities in the cybersecurity workforce by 2030.

During her speech, Easterly highlighted the accomplishments of women who have made significant contributions to the technology industry throughout history.

Among the women that Easterly recognised were Ada Lovelace, the pioneer of computer programming; and Rear Admiral Grace Hopper of the US Navy, who developed COBOL, the most prevalent computer programming language in the world during the 1970s.

"I was thrilled last year to join WiCyS at their annual conference where I announced a call to action of achieving 50% women and underrepresented minorities in the cybersecurity field by 2030," Easterly said last week.

"Today as we celebrate International Women's Day, I can't think of a better way to celebrate than to formalize our partnership and shared mission to bring more women into cybersecurity," she added.

According to CISA's announcement, one of their initial joint initiatives will involve CISA's involvement in WiCyS' mentorship programme.

This programme pairs experienced women in cybersecurity with those who are new to the field, providing guidance and support as they advance through their careers in the industry, regardless of their level.

The mentorship programme, which spans nine months, is available to all members of WiCyS. In the previous year, the programme welcomed 746 participants ranging from those just entering the industry to those in senior positions.

Those who are interested in participating as either a student or a mentor can currently register, but the enrollment window will close on 22nd March.

WiCyS Executive Director, Lynn Dohm, said CISA's objective of cultivating a more robust and diverse cybersecurity workforce aligns seamlessly with WiCyS' mission.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with CISA to strengthen the community of women in cybersecurity and the greater cybersecurity workforce."

Lynn Dohm also noted that the partnership between WiCyS and CISA will provide women and other underrepresented groups with the necessary tools and resources to launch their careers in cybersecurity successfully.

Last year, Easterly announced that CISA, which employs around 5,000 full and part-time workers, has plans to hire an additional 500-1000 employees over the next few years. To attract younger talent, CISA has established partnerships with various other organisations, including the Girl Scouts, Cyber Corps, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

These programmes aim to encourage young people, particularly those from underrepresented groups, to pursue careers in cybersecurity.