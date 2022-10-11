Ada Lovelace Day has become much more widely celebrated in recent years as the contributions of Lovelace and many women who followed her into the STEM field are recognised. In Lovelace's case, (as it is in more than a few others) this recognition came long after her death in 1852 at the age of 36.

Lovelace effectively reimagined the possibilities of her friend and collaborator Charles Babbage's Analytical Engine. She created a set of instructions for the machine, now understood to be the first attempt at a computer programme. She also imagined the possibility of computers for creative means such as the composition of music. Lovelace was an innovator, with a brilliant mind that fused extraordinary mathematical ability with creativity and imagination.

The picture below shows an extract from Lovelaces's writings to Babbage, asking him to stop interfering with her calculations. It's a helpful reminder (if one were needed) that women working in STEM still encounter some attitudes that wouldn't have looked out of place in the nineteenth century.

Extract from Ada Lovelace's writings to Charles Babbage

Why Role Models Matter

Relatable as some of Lovelace's experiences of working with Babbage may be to modern women, girls and young women who are considering or taking their first steps into a tech career can find more contemporary role models.

A good place to start is the Computing & CRN Women in Tech Festival, which is live in London on 3rd November and digitally on 9th November. The festival celebrates and shares the success of women working in technology, and the agenda is full of motivational keynotes, case studies, panel discussions, virtual sessions and fringe events delivered by some truly inspirational women. All are great role models, and an inspiration whether you are starting out in a tech career or are more experienced.

Growth and Innovation Consultant and Co-Founder of Tech North Advocates, Naomi Timperley explains how important role models are - particularly to some of the young people she speaks to and mentors in schools, colleges and universities.

"Whether it's digital skills, whether it's women on boards, whether its women VCs, role models are so, so important. Computer science courses at universities start with a certain number of women on the course and as the three years go by a lot of those women drop out. Why does that happen? A lot of work still needs to be done to understand why but I think role models are fantastic and should be championed at every opportunity."

"When you go into a primary school and share some of these stories with children, they're all ‘wow that's amazing.' Also, people don't have linear careers anymore. People can be inspired to go into tech at any age."

Flavilla Fongang

Flavilla Fongang, CEO & Co-Founder of tech branding and marketing agency 3 colours rule and founder of not-for-profit GTA Black Women in Tech is opening the Women in Tech Festival. She founded Black Women in Tech partly because the under representation of highly achieving Black women left Black women and girls to accomplish their goals without role models, and the confidence that they can help to inspire. Fongang recalls meeting Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates

"I went to some events and I realised there were not a lot of women who looked like me. Sometimes there wasn't a woman at all."

Fongang founded the network to support Black women and increase their visibility.

"Normalising Black female excellence is our vision," she explains.

The passion that women such as Fongang and Timperley have for the seeding of a more diverse tech workforce isn't just about the fulfilment of diverse talent, important as that is. As employers themselves, they are well aware that the pool of talent that tech employers recruit from needs to expand considerably if the industry is to continue to grow and contribute billions to the British economy. The skills gap won't get any smaller if tech employers keep looking for talent in the same, small pool.

You don't need the mathematical brilliance of Ada Lovelace to figure that one out.

