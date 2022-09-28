Meta takes down massive Russian disinformation network targetting Europe

clock • 2 min read
Meta takes down massive Russian disinformation network targetting Europe
Image:

Meta takes down massive Russian disinformation network targetting Europe

The operation was based on a network of over 60 websites that impersonated authentic European news organisations

Meta has disabled thousands of fraudulent pages, accounts and groups from Facebook and Instagram that originated in Russia and disseminated misinformation about that Russia's war with Ukraine.

According to Meta, this influence network primarily targeted people in Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Ukraine.

The operation, which started in May of this year, was based on a vast network of more than 60 websites that carefully impersonated authentic news websites in Europe.

The Guardian (theguardian[.]co[.]com), Italian news agency ANSA (ansa[.]ltd), La Repubblica (repubblica[.]life), and Der Spiegel (e.g., spiegel[.]ltd, spiegel[.]today, spiegeli[.]live, spiegel[.]pro) were among the news organisations impersonated by this vast propaganda network.

"There, they would post original articles that criticised Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees, supported Russia and argued that Western sanctions on Russia would backfire," Meta's Global Threat Intelligence Lead Ben Nimmo and Threat Disruption Director David Agranovich stated in a blog post.

Additionally, the operators then promoted those articles, as well as original memes and YouTube videos, across a variety of social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and even LiveJournal.

Petitions on websites like Change.org and Avaaz were used to promote the propaganda stories.

Meta says as it blocked the domains used for this operation, the operators attempted to launch new websites, suggesting continuous investment in the activity across the internet.

While the operators primarily used English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Russian and Ukrainian languages to spread propaganda, in a few instances, the Facebook Pages of the Russian embassies in Europe and Asia also promoted the operation's content.

Meta says this is the biggest and most intricate Russian-origin operation it has dismantled since the start of the Ukrainian War.

The firm claims to have identified and blocked over 1,600 Facebook accounts and 700 Facebook pages connected to the campaign, which attracted over 5,000 followers.

Ahead of the midterm elections in the US, Meta says it has also taken down a Chinese network that focused on internal politics and various issues in the US, such as abortion and gun regulation.

This relatively small network targeted people who spoke Chinese and French, as well as those in the Czech Republic.

Fewer than 100 accounts, pages, and groups were connected to this campaign, which were followed by fewer than 300 users. The accounts published stories that covered both sides of the US political spectrum.

The posts made several awkward English language errors and showed a tendency to publish during Chinese business hours, suggesting that they weren't American.

Despite being ineffective, the network is noteworthy since Meta recognised it as the first to have sent political messages to Americans in advance of this year's midterm elections.

While the Chinese posts did not endorse any one party, the messages seemed to be trying to create division, according to Meta.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Sophos fixes critical firewall bug exploited in attacks

Intel announces 13th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake' desktop CPU series

More on Cloud Computing

Big three hyperscalers under scrutiny
Cloud and Infrastructure

Ofcom launches probe of UK cloud services market

Regulator will examine the position of Amazon, Microsoft and Google in the cloud services market with the aim of ensuring that digital communications markets are working for UK businesses and consumers.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 22 September 2022 • 2 min read
Neil Miller, Director, Solutions Engineering at Cisco ThousandEyes
Cloud Computing

Interview: Cisco ThousandEyes, Cloud Excellence Awards finalist

"ThousandEyes provides customers with unparalleled visibility and insights into digital experiences from every cloud to every employee and customer."

Computing Staff
clock 14 September 2022 • 4 min read
Andy Fairbanks, Director, Cloud & Infrastructure at NTT Data
Cloud Computing

Interview: NTT Data, Cloud Excellence Awards finalist

Andy Fairbanks: 'Our mission is to use information technology to create new paradigms and values that contribute to a more affluent and harmonious society'

Computing Staff
clock 12 September 2022 • 4 min read