Microsoft's mitigation for preventing Exchange Server zero-day exploits can be bypassed

Attackers are chaining two vulnerabilities in active attacks to achieve remote code execution on Microsoft Exchange Server
Microsoft announced last week that it was aware of limited targeted attacks that exploited two zero-day vulnerabilities affecting its Exchange Server software. At the time, the company also publ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders