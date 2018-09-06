British Airways admits customer data stolen from website in massive hack

380,000 credit card details stolen from BA website and app from 21st August to 5th September

British Airways has admitted that customer data was stolen from its website and mobile app in a massive hack which the airline says ran from August 21st to 5th September.

Around 380,000 customer credit card details were stolen in the attack.

The airline has released a statement on its website.

"We are investigating, as a matter of urgency, the theft of customer data from our website and our mobile app. The stolen data did not include travel or passport details.

"From 22:58 BST August 21 2018 until 21:45 BST September 5 2018 inclusive, the personal and financial details of customers making bookings on our website and app were compromised.

"The breach has been resolved and our website is working normally. We have notified the police and relevant authorities.

"We are deeply sorry for the disruption that this criminal activity has caused. We take the protection of our customers' data very seriously."

The airline has yet to confirm if affected customers will be compensated.

"We take the protection of our customers' data seriously, and are very sorry for the concern that this criminal activity has caused. We will continue to keep our customers updated with the very latest information. We will be contacting customers and will manage any claims on an individual basis," it said in a statement.

This follows a serious IT disaster in May 2017 where a power surge caused many flights to be delayed or cancelled, with thousands of passengers left stranded in airports around the world.

More recently, an IT glitch caused many BA flights into and out of Heathrow to be cancelled in July 2018.

Computing's Enterprise Security and Risk Management Live event will be held on 21st November 2018 in Central London.