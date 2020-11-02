ICO lowers Marriott data breach fine to £18.4 million

The regulator had proposed to impose a £99 million fine on the hotel chain last year

ICO lowers Marriott data breach fine to £18.4 million
ICO lowers Marriott data breach fine to £18.4 million
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has reduced the fine it had been set to levy on hotel chain Marriott International over the data breach that exposed the personal information of millions of...

To continue reading...

More on Hacking