ICO lowers Marriott data breach fine to £18.4 million
The regulator had proposed to impose a £99 million fine on the hotel chain last year
The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has reduced the fine it had been set to levy on hotel chain Marriott International over the data breach that exposed the personal information of millions of...
More on Hacking
Hackers demand €500 ransom from patients after compromising psychotherapy centre
Patients started receiving personal demands after Finnish clinic Vastaamo refused to pay €450,000
EU levies sanctions against Russian military intelligence officials over cyber attack
The EU says a significant amount of data was stolen in the attack, which compromised German Chancellor Angela Merkel's emails
IT services provider Sopra Steria suffers cyber attack
Ironically, the firm has a specialist unit dedicated to protecting clients' sensitive information
UK accuses Russian GRU military intelligence of conducting malicious cyber campaigns to sabotage Tokyo Olympics
British official have also disclosed details of Russian attempts to target 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in South Korea
Carnival Corp. ransomware attack affected three cruise lines
Social Security numbers, health data and other personal information may have been stolen in the attack