Computing's publisher bags double win at PPA Awards 2022

The PPA Awards 2022 marked Incisive Media's second Innovation of the Year win since 2020

First, Incisive - part of the Arc network - won Innovation of the Year for Nexus, its next-generation account-based marketing programme.

Then, the Sustainable Investment Festival (SIF), launched in 2021 as a four-day digital show, was named Business Event of the Year.

The win for Nexus means Incisive Media has won the innovation prize twice in the last three years, following the success of Computing's Delta in 2020.

Computing itself was shortlisted for Media Brand of the Year, and narrowly missed securing the prestigious gong.

The judges said Nexus "impressed with a strong reinvention of an existing brand, delivering instant results with significant long-term potential. This business showcased a silo-busting spirit which strengthens collaboration and generates a powerful sense of pride for all those involved."

Launched in 2021, Incisive Nexus is a cutting-edge account-based marketing product that delivers clients a laser-focused insight into which businesses want to buy their products, based on best-in-class first party data capabilities. It was devised by managing director Alan Loader and chief revenue officer Paul Harvey.

In its first year, Nexus delivered substantial six-figure revenues and helped to power Computing's double-digit growth in 2021.

The PPA judges chose Nexus from a six-strong shortlist that also included innovations from the likes of Hearst and New Scientist.

In the business event category, the judges lauded SIF - up against another Incisive brand, Professional Pensions Live, as well as awards in the music, travel and construction sectors - for its "brave and bold approach taken at a time when many other businesses were struggling. The ambitious decisions made by the business paid off, seeing fantastic results both in terms of delegate engagement and commercial revenues."

Incisive Media CEO Jonathon Whiteley said: "These two award wins tell you everything that's great about the business and the people who work here. Both Nexus and SIF were brave, innovative launches that were executed with extremely high levels of energy and professionalism. And both delivered instant results for our audiences and commercial partners."

For more information on Incisive Nexus go to www.incisivenexus.com