Meta releases massive AI dataset for training, avoiding bias

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
Training data is important for AI datasets, but 'bad' data can make the tools unusable
Image:

Training data is important for AI datasets, but 'bad' data can make the tools unusable

Meta is to debut a gigantic language model for AI research, in the hope of fighting toxicity and bias in these systems.

The Open Pretrained Transformer (OPT-175B) has 175 billion parameters, on par with models like commercial models like GPT-3. In the past, developers have used these types of systems to build functionality...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Ireland's data centres now consume more power than its entire rural population

AMD celebrates record quarter on strong data centre results 

More on Developer

Unregulated load - most of it belonging to IT - can account for as much as 40% of a building's power draw
Green

Collaboration can't stay internal: Why IT needs to talk to architects

IT teams aren’t normally involved in building design, but is doing so important for the planet?

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 28 April 2022 • 4 min read
Sainsbury’s CIO discusses green agenda
Green

Sainsbury's CIO discusses green agenda: 'Sustainability is a big part of our procurement process'

Retailer’s Group CIO says the organisation is reducing its data centre footprint, electrifying the logistics fleet and looking into new refrigeration and lighting technologies

Stuart Sumner
Stuart Sumner
clock 27 April 2022 • 2 min read
Tech giants launch $925m fund to kickstart efforts to suck CO2 from the air
Green

Tech giants launch $925m fund to kickstart efforts to suck CO2 from the air

Alphabet, Meta, Shopify and McKinsey launch Frontier Fund to bring down costs of carbon removal technologies

Cecelia Keating, BusinessGreen
clock 13 April 2022 • 4 min read