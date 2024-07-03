EU accuses Meta of violating competition rules with 'pay-or-consent'

Meta has been accused of violating the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) with its "pay-or-consent" advertising model.
This model effectively states that users who do not consent to having their personal data processed for targeted advertising must pay a fee. Meta charges €9.99 per month on the web and €12.99 on Fa...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders