EU accuses Meta of violating competition rules with 'pay-or-consent'

Meta claims greenlight given by earlier verdict, EU disagrees

John Leonard
clock • 2 min read
EU accuses Meta of violating competition rules with 'pay-or-consent'
Image:

EU accuses Meta of violating competition rules with 'pay-or-consent'

Meta has been accused of violating the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) with its "pay-or-consent" advertising model.

This model effectively states that users who do not consent to having their personal data processed for targeted advertising must pay a fee. Meta charges €9.99 per month on the web and €12.99 on Fa...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
EU antitrust authorities flex muscles over Microsoft Teams and the Apple App Store

Legislation and Regulation

EU antitrust authorities flex muscles over Microsoft Teams and the Apple App Store

Apple and Microsoft face fines of 10% of annual global turnover over alleged anti-competitive behaviour

clock 26 June 2024 • 3 min read
EU Council cancels vote on controversial online child protection law - updated

Legislation and Regulation

EU Council cancels vote on controversial online child protection law - updated

Proposed legislation has sparked intense debate over privacy and encryption integrity

clock 20 June 2024 • 3 min read
Regulators block Meta from training AI on user data

Artificial Intelligence

Regulators block Meta from training AI on user data

UK and EU authorities have told Meta to pause plans to train LLMs on Facebook and Instagram data

clock 17 June 2024 • 2 min read
John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Cyber? We can't get the staff say UK IT leaders

Passkey implementations by Google, Amazon, Microsoft vulnerable to AitM attacks, research

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Law

EU accuses Meta of violating competition rules with 'pay-or-consent'
Law

EU accuses Meta of violating competition rules with 'pay-or-consent'

Meta claims greenlight given by earlier verdict, EU disagrees

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 03 July 2024 • 2 min read
Book review: Technology and Security for Lawyers and Other Professionals, Kuan Hon
Law

Book review: Technology and Security for Lawyers and Other Professionals, Kuan Hon

A time-saving kicking off point and explainer for all non-tech professionals

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 27 June 2024 • 4 min read
US government sues Adobe for concealing fees and complicating cancellations
Law

US government sues Adobe for concealing fees and complicating cancellations

Allegations of hidden fees and difficult cancellations

Vikki Davies
clock 19 June 2024 • 2 min read