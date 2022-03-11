REvil suspect allegedly behind Kaseya hack extradited to the US

The Ukrainian national was arrested in Poland last year, a few months after the Kaseya attack shut down hundreds of SMEs around the world
A Ukrainian man, said to be a key member of the REvil ransomware group and accused of conducting the Kaseya hack last year, has been extradited to the United States and made a court appearance on Wednesday....
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders