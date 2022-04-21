Security researchers recently noticed a new REvil leak site being promoted on a forum marketplace that focuses on Russian-speaking regions
The Ukrainian national was arrested in Poland last year, a few months after the Kaseya attack shut down hundreds of SMEs around the world
The US officials provided detailed information about the leader of the gang, they say
The cash comes from ransomware payouts to mitigate REvil attacks
Seven REvil/GandCrab affiliates have been arrested since February 2021, Europol says
A member of the gang said last weekend that someone had compromised the group's servers
The ransomware group disappeared from the internet in July, abandoning forums and disconnecting its servers. Now, the infrastructure is back
Pressure from American and Russian authorities is suspected
Hackers don't want to annoy the local authorities