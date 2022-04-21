REvil

REvil's ransomware infrastructure appears to have restarted after months of inactivity

Threats and Risks

Security researchers recently noticed a new REvil leak site being promoted on a forum marketplace that focuses on Russian-speaking regions

21 April 2022 • 4 min read
REvil suspect allegedly behind Kaseya hack extradited to the US

Law

The Ukrainian national was arrested in Poland last year, a few months after the Kaseya attack shut down hundreds of SMEs around the world

11 March 2022 • 3 min read
Russian authorities arrest 14 alleged members of REvil ransomware gang at US request

Law

The US officials provided detailed information about the leader of the gang, they say

17 January 2022 • 4 min read
FBI seized Bitcoins worth $2.3 million from REvil affiliate

Security

The cash comes from ransomware payouts to mitigate REvil attacks

02 December 2021 • 3 min read
Suspected REvil ransomware affiliates arrested in Romania

Law

Seven REvil/GandCrab affiliates have been arrested since February 2021, Europol says

09 November 2021 • 3 min read
REvil ransomware gang taken down in multi-country operation

Hacking

A member of the gang said last weekend that someone had compromised the group's servers

22 October 2021 • 3 min read
REvil shuts down - again

Hacking

The hacking group has ironically been hacked

19 October 2021 • 2 min read
REvil ransomware may be set to return

Threats and Risks

The ransomware group disappeared from the internet in July, abandoning forums and disconnecting its servers. Now, the infrastructure is back

09 September 2021 • 3 min read

Security

REvil gang vanishes from the internet

Pressure from American and Russian authorities is suspected

14 July 2021 • 2 min read

Hacking

Kaseya attack was coded to avoid Russian computer systems, Kaseya delays SaaS restore

Hackers don't want to annoy the local authorities

09 July 2021 • 3 min read
