Labour: MI5 has proof Arron Banks had Information Commissioner under surveillance

Elizabeth Denham led the ICO during the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2018
Elizabeth Denham led the ICO during the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2018

Labour MP Liam Byrne alleged that the surveillance was ordered by Brexit backer Arron Banks

Labour MP Liam Byrne has claimed that former Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham was under intrusive surveillance during the Cambridge Analytica scandal in 2018. During a wider debate in the House...

