MI5: Spies are using LinkedIn to steal secrets from UK nationals

Security agency MI5 has warned that foreign spies are using LinkedIn to contact British officials and steal classified information from them.

The agency said that people using fake profiles LinkedIn had approached at least 10,000 Brits with access to sensitive information, across government departments and key industries, over the past five years.

China and Russia are thought to be among the hostile states using professional networking and social media sites to trick staff into revealing classified secrets.

The targets include security and military officials, civil servants, defence contractors and experts in the pharmaceutical industry.

The Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI), an MI5 unit, said that its figure of 10,000 compromise attempts was a conservative one, with MI5 chief Ken McCallum stating that threat actors were using this tactic on "an industrial scale".

Dominic Fortescue, the government's chief security officer, noted that civil servants have become more vulnerable to malicious tactics from hostile spy agencies since the start of the pandemic, as many of them are working remotely and using personal devices.

CPNI has launched an awareness campaign, dubbed 'Think Before You Link,' with the Five Eyes Intelligence alliance, to alert government and public sector employees about the scale of the cyber-espionage activities from adversaries.

As part of the campaign, British citizens are being urged to learn how to report suspicious activity on their accounts, recognise fake profiles and remove them from their networks.

'The consequences of engaging with these profiles can damage individual careers, as well as the interests of your organisation, and the interests of UK national security and prosperity,' states the campaign website.

'This guidance provides practical advice on how to identify them, how to respond, and how to minimise the risk of being targeted in the first instance.'

CPNI said it was not asking people to stop using social networking sites, but rather trying to raise 'awareness that some individuals may be operating with nefarious intent'.

The warning about LinkedIn has come days after the alleged leak of personal details of millions of LinkedIn users' on a popular hacking forum.

Experts warned that hackers could use the leaked LinkedIn data to create detailed profiles of potential victims and conduct targeted phishing or social engineering attacks. They also said the criminals could also use the information to spam emails and phone numbers, or brute-force the passwords of LinkedIn profiles and associated email addresses.

LinkedIn users were advised to take precautionary measures to protect their accounts and data.