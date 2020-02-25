Cambridge Analytica
Facebook strikes deal with ICO over Cambridge Analytica
Facebook to pay £500,000 fine without admission of responsibility
Facebook belatedly suspends 'tens of thousands' of apps in privacy probe following Cambridge Analytica affair
Facebook has filed lawsuits against a number of app developers over data expropriation
Time to break up social media firms? MPs and activists on the threat to democracy from online disinformation
Western democracy is under severe threat from autocratic regimes' use of Facebook and Twitter
Facebook lawyer: users should not expect privacy on Facebook or any other social media platform
Facebook lawyer argued that users' right to privacy is forfeit as they are, basically, sharing their thoughts with everyone online
Increasing public trust in intelligence-led policing
Boyd Mulvey calls for an advocate to champion better communication around the benefits of intelligence-led policing, with comment from the Independent Digital Ethics Panel for Policing and Essex Police
Facebook's deal with the FTC to put the company under 20 years of oversight over privacy policies
Facebook could be fined as much as $5bn for violating a 2011 agreement over data privacy with the US Federal Trade Commission
Facebook to create privacy oversight committee with Zuckerberg personally accountable for data privacy, claims report
Move comes as Facebook faces fine of up to $5bn over lackadaisical attitude to users' privacy
Facebook sets aside $3bn to cover anticipated US privacy violations fine
Facebook posts record profits but braces for Federal Trade Commission fine that could total $5bn
Cambridge Analytica parent fined £15,000 for non-compliance with ICO
SCL Elections breached the Data Protection Act by ignoring an enforcement issue
Private Facebook documents seized by parliament
Documents allegedly contain email conversations about privacy controls that led to the Cambridge Analytica scandal
Facebook fined pre-GDPR maximum of £500,000 by ICO over Cambridge Analytica
Facebook could have been fined £17m or four per cent of global turnover if the breach had occurred under GDPR
DCMS committee slams Facebook over political adverts, disinformation and obfuscation
'Serious failings in the company's operations' resulted in data manipulation, misinformation and disinformation, say MPs
Vote Leave found guilty of exceeding spending limit by Electoral Commission
Campaign worked with BeLeave and Veterans for Britain to funnel money to Aggregate IQ in contravention of electoral law
Ex-Cambridge Analytica employees spin out new company to scour your search history
Auspex International investor says that Google history is more valuable than Facebook data
ICO's maximum fine is a drop in the bucket for Facebook
Facebook will make the fine back in less than 20 minutes
Acxiom sells marketing solutions business to IPG for $2.3bn
Aftermath of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica affair and GDPR starting to bite online advertisers?
More Facebook commercial data sharing details emerge
Commercial data sharing partnerships continued after rules were tightened in 2015
Urgent action required to control murky funding, data misuse and misinformation says Electoral Commission
Campaign materials should have a digital imprint, fines should be larger and social media firms need to do more, says hard-hitting report
Suspend Privacy Shield if the USA will not comply, say MEPs
Both Facebook and Cambridge Analytica were certified under the pact, Civil Liberties Committee points out
Facebook/Cambridge Analytica 'the canary in the coalmine of a new Cold War', says whistleblower Wylie
Whistleblowers, journalists and the ICO addressed the European Parliament on Monday
Mark Zuckerberg's EU Parliament grilling labelled 'missed opportunity' for failing to answer questions
European Parliament criticised for letting Zuckerberg off the hook
Analytics needs to 'grow up' and GDPR is just the push it needs, say tech firms
Shawn Rogers of Tibco and Ali Ghodsi of Databricks share their thoughts on the lessons of the Cambridge Analytica scandal
Cambridge Analytica is shutting down following Facebook data scandal
Not all publicity is good publicity...
Facebook's share price climbs after Zuckerberg's Congress grilling
The social network billionaire's fortune grew by around $3bn over his performance in front of senators