The UK IT Industry Awards - Highlights

Missed the Oscars of IT? Check out the sights and sounds and all the best action, and make sure you're first in line next year!

The UK IT Industry Awards 2021 was a huge celebration of success in challenging times.

Almost 1,000 of the UK's top IT professionals descended on Battersea Park for the most glittering night on the calendar, and enjoyed, food, drink, entertainment and of course the awards themselves. With 33 awards given out on the night, there was a lot of success to celebrate.

Fora full rundown of all the night's winners, check here. And for a gallery showing you even more of the fun you missed, check here.

The UK IT Industry Awards will be back, bigger than ever, next year. In the meantime, be sure to sign up for the upcoming Women in Tech Festival Global.

