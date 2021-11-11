The UK IT Industry Awards - A night to remember... in pictures!

Stuart Sumner
clock • 2 min read
UK IT Industry Awards 2021
Image:

UK IT Industry Awards 2021

Check out the highlights gallery from the UK IT Industry Awards 2021 - the glitz, the glamour the winners, the movers and the shakers

The UK IT Industry Awards 2021 was a fantastic occasion where the cream of the IT industry came out to celebrate in style. With 33 winners from a host of organisations and industries, there was something for everyone to celebrate - not least the joy of being able to come together once again following the pandemic-induced hiatus of 2020.

Hundreds of people from right across the industry dressed in their finery to celebrate success, but don't take out word for it, check out our gallery showing some of the highlights of what was a truly memorable night.

And check this out for a full rundown of all the winners.

 

Many guests took the opportunity to have their photos taken together.

UK IT Industry Awards 2021
UK IT Industry Awards 2021

Stuart Sumner
