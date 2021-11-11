All the winners at the UK IT Industry Awards 2021

The UK IT Industry Awards, known affectionately as the 'Oscars of IT', were held in Battersea, London recently in a glittering ceremony. Guests were delighted to be back together once again, after a one-year hiatus where the awards were held virtually due to the pandemic. Once again the UK's IT industry was able to let its collective hair down together in style.

With top professional comedians, fire eaters, magicians and dancers entertaining the masses, and dozens of activities including dodgems, there was no shortage of fun to be had.

Alongside networking, team building and having fun, the awards are also about celebrating success. And there was a lot of it on show as no fewer than 32 awards were handed out. Here are those winners and highly commendeds in full:

CIO of the Year

Rob Greig

IT Project Team of the Year

Viable Data

IT Team of the Year

Arup

Specialist Vendor of the Year

Lanware

Sustainable Organisation of the Year

Techbuyer

Development Team of the Year

Zahlke Engineering

Organisational response to the pandemic

Hermes

Best place to work in IT 2021

CloudThing

Services Company of the Year

Netstar

IT Vendor of the Year

UK Cloud

DevOps Engineer of the Year

Saran Jayaman

IT Service and Support Professional of the Year

Ian Peak

Inspirational Individual of the Year

Alice Hendy

Digital Leader of the Year

Akhlas Hafiz

Rising Star of the Year

Jude Murphy

Business Analyst of the Year

Stephen Barber

IT Apprentice of the Year

Katherine Locke

Infrastructure Innovation of the Year

TCS Helps Britain's largest Building Society

Business IT Innovation of the Year

Hermes UK

Emerging Technology of the Year

HR Wallingford

UK Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award

Interact: Low Carbon Data Centre

Collaborative Technology of the Year

RealWear

Security Innovation of the Year

Ava Security

Best Financial Services IT Project of the Year

iPension

Data Science Project of the Year

Thames Water

Best Charity (Third Sector) IT Project of the Year

HR-Wallingford D-MOSS

Digital Transformation Project of the Year

Thames Water - WMF

Best User Engagement Project of the Year

HR Wallingford

Automation Project of the Year

SGN

Best Security| Defence or Law Enforcement IT Project of the Year

42 Engineer Regiment (Geographic)

Best Healthcare Sector IT Project of the Year

Digital Health and Care Wales

Best Public Sector IT Project of the Year

HMRC Customer Insight Platform