All the winners at the UK IT Industry Awards 2021

Stuart Sumner
clock • 2 min read
The UK IT Industry Awards 2021
Image:

The UK IT Industry Awards 2021

Who walked away with one of the most coveted gongs in IT? Find out here!

The UK IT Industry Awards, known affectionately as the 'Oscars of IT', were held in Battersea, London recently in a glittering ceremony. Guests were delighted to be back together once again, after a one-year hiatus where the awards were held virtually due to the pandemic. Once again the UK's IT industry was able to let its collective hair down together in style.

With top professional comedians, fire eaters, magicians and dancers entertaining the masses, and dozens of activities including dodgems, there was no shortage of fun to be had.

Alongside networking, team building and having fun, the awards are also about celebrating success. And there was a lot of it on show as no fewer than 32 awards were handed out. Here are those winners and highly commendeds in full:

 

CIO of the Year
Rob Greig

 

IT Project Team of the Year
Viable Data

 

IT Team of the Year
Arup

 

Specialist Vendor of the Year
Lanware

 

Sustainable Organisation of the Year
Techbuyer

 

Development Team of the Year
Zahlke Engineering

 

Organisational response to the pandemic
Hermes

 

Best place to work in IT 2021
CloudThing

 

Services Company of the Year
Netstar

 

IT Vendor of the Year
UK Cloud

 

DevOps Engineer of the Year
Saran Jayaman

 

IT Service and Support Professional of the Year
Ian Peak

 

Inspirational Individual of the Year
Alice Hendy

 

Digital Leader of the Year
Akhlas Hafiz

 

Rising Star of the Year
Jude Murphy

 

Business Analyst of the Year
Stephen Barber

 

IT Apprentice of the Year
Katherine Locke

 

Infrastructure Innovation of the Year
TCS Helps Britain's largest Building Society

 

Business IT Innovation of the Year
Hermes UK

 

Emerging Technology of the Year
HR Wallingford

 

UK Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award
Interact: Low Carbon Data Centre

 

Collaborative Technology of the Year
RealWear

 

Security Innovation of the Year
Ava Security

 

Best Financial Services IT Project of the Year
iPension

 

Data Science Project of the Year
Thames Water

 

Best Charity (Third Sector) IT Project of the Year
HR-Wallingford D-MOSS

 

Digital Transformation Project of the Year
Thames Water - WMF

 

Best User Engagement Project of the Year
HR Wallingford

 

Automation Project of the Year
SGN

 

Best Security| Defence or Law Enforcement IT Project of the Year
42 Engineer Regiment (Geographic)

 

Best Healthcare Sector IT Project of the Year
Digital Health and Care Wales

 

Best Public Sector IT Project of the Year
HMRC Customer Insight Platform

 

 

Related Topics

Stuart Sumner
Author spotlight

Stuart Sumner

View profile
More from Stuart Sumner

What should IT do to encourage more women into the industry?

Why Women Quit - Part One

More on Threats and Risks

Microsoft patches six zero-days in November 2021 Patch Tuesday update
Threats and Risks

Microsoft patches six zero-days in November 2021 Patch Tuesday update

And two of them are under active exploit

Dev Kundaliya
clock 10 November 2021 • 2 min read
Microsoft patches Exchange Server bug exploited in the wild
Threats and Risks

Microsoft patches Exchange Server bug exploited in the wild

This flaw only affects on-premises Exchange server instances

Dev Kundaliya
clock 10 November 2021 • 2 min read
SolarWinds investors sue the company's board
Threats and Risks

SolarWinds investors sue the company's board over failure to implement monitoring system for security risks

Directors knew about cybersecurity risks ahead of the massive breach, they allege

Dev Kundaliya
clock 08 November 2021 • 3 min read