All the winners at the UK IT Industry Awards 2021

Who walked away with one of the most coveted gongs in IT? Find out here!
The UK IT Industry Awards, known affectionately as the 'Oscars of IT', were held in Battersea, London recently in a glittering ceremony. Guests were delighted to be back together once again, after a one-year hiatus where the awards were held virtually due to the pandemic. Once again the UK's IT industry was able to let its collective hair down together in style.
With top professional comedians, fire eaters, magicians and dancers entertaining the masses, and dozens of activities including dodgems, there was no shortage of fun to be had.
Alongside networking, team building and having fun, the awards are also about celebrating success. And there was a lot of it on show as no fewer than 32 awards were handed out. Here are those winners and highly commendeds in full:
CIO of the Year
Rob Greig
IT Project Team of the Year
Viable Data
IT Team of the Year
Arup
Specialist Vendor of the Year
Lanware
Sustainable Organisation of the Year
Techbuyer
Development Team of the Year
Zahlke Engineering
Organisational response to the pandemic
Hermes
Best place to work in IT 2021
CloudThing
Services Company of the Year
Netstar
IT Vendor of the Year
UK Cloud
DevOps Engineer of the Year
Saran Jayaman
IT Service and Support Professional of the Year
Ian Peak
Inspirational Individual of the Year
Alice Hendy
Digital Leader of the Year
Akhlas Hafiz
Rising Star of the Year
Jude Murphy
Business Analyst of the Year
Stephen Barber
IT Apprentice of the Year
Katherine Locke
Infrastructure Innovation of the Year
TCS Helps Britain's largest Building Society
Business IT Innovation of the Year
Hermes UK
Emerging Technology of the Year
HR Wallingford
UK Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award
Interact: Low Carbon Data Centre
Collaborative Technology of the Year
RealWear
Security Innovation of the Year
Ava Security
Best Financial Services IT Project of the Year
iPension
Data Science Project of the Year
Thames Water
Best Charity (Third Sector) IT Project of the Year
HR-Wallingford D-MOSS
Digital Transformation Project of the Year
Thames Water - WMF
Best User Engagement Project of the Year
HR Wallingford
Automation Project of the Year
SGN
Best Security| Defence or Law Enforcement IT Project of the Year
42 Engineer Regiment (Geographic)
Best Healthcare Sector IT Project of the Year
Digital Health and Care Wales
Best Public Sector IT Project of the Year
HMRC Customer Insight Platform