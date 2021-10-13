The power of partnership: Interview with Google sustainability chief Kate Brandt

The urgency of climate action means that no organisation, government, international body or corporation can go it alone. Instead, meaningful partnerships are essential with each partner bringing its own capabilities to bear.

Google's key strengths are data and analytics, and chief sustainability officer Kate Brandt at the recent Net Zero Festival, explains how through its many partnerships Google is helping smaller businesses, governments and cities who might not have a large sustainability team to understand then drive down their emissions and decrease their environmental footprint.

Interviewed by Aron Cramer, CEO of sustainable business consultancy BSR, Brandt talks about the ways Google is ensuring its targets, such as running only on 100 per cent carbon-free renewable energy by 2030 are being met, through annual reporting and sharing of progress.

She also speaks about how helping others to achieve these goals, including involvement in initiatives such as the UK's SME Climate Hub, a free training programme to help small businesses reduce their emissions, and with 500 cities worldwide, where through the use of analytics in areas such as transport, building emissions and rooftop solar the aim is to cut one gigaton of carbon emissions annually.

And Hurst runs through Google's successes to date in its own operations, including five sites that are now using more than 90 per cent carbon free renewable energy, the Next smart thermostat which she claims has saved 79 billion kWh of energy in cooling and heating homes, and changes to its products such as Maps to illuminate environmental options for consumers, businesses and policymakers.

Issues around sustainability and partnership will be discussed in Computing's Tech Impact Conference, coming in 2022.