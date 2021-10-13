IBM turns to AI to predict and mitigate climate risk

IBM has launched a new AI-based tool to help companies assess and mitigate climate risks and their carbon footprint.

Dubbed the Environmental Intelligence Suite (EIS), the SaaS tool brings together artificial intelligence, IBM weather data, climate risk analytics and carbon accounting capabilities. IBM says companies can use these features to 'prepare for and respond to weather and climate risks that may disrupt business, more easily assess their own impact on the planet, and reduce the complexity of regulatory compliance and reporting.'

Extreme and unseasonal weather is already affecting supply chains worldwide, notably in contributing to the ongoing chip shortage; a lower-than-normal number of storms around Taiwan has caused a water shortage, and freezing weather shut down power in Texas earlier this year.

The World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report 2021 cited extreme weather, climate action failure and human-led environmental damage as the top three most likely risks for businesses over the next ten years. However, IBM argues, getting hold of actionable environmental insights is difficult today.

The company's new suite of tools is designed to help firms assess climate risks and more effectively use their underlying processes to meet their climate goals. It achieves this by helping customers:

Monitor for disruptive environmental conditions, and send alerts when detected;

for disruptive environmental conditions, and send alerts when detected; Predict potential impacts of climate change and weather across the business;

potential impacts of climate change and weather across the business; Gain insights into potential disruptions and prioritise mitigation and response efforts;

into potential disruptions and prioritise mitigation and response efforts; Measure and report on environmental initiatives.

The aim is to improve efficiency when it comes to curating and analysing climate data, using APIs, dashboards, maps and alerts.

IBM gives examples of how customers could use the insights from the tool:

'The suite could be used to help retailers prepare for severe weather-related shipping and inventory disruptions, or factor environmental risks into future warehouse locations; energy and utility companies to determine where to trim vegetation around power lines or which of their critical assets may soon be at greater risk from wildfires due to climate change. Or the suite could be used to help supermarkets get a clearer picture of how refrigeration systems are contributing to their overall greenhouse gas emissions and prioritise locations for improvement.'

Not just IBM

IBM joins a growing list of companies using their technology to fight climate change. Google also released a set of tools this week for customers to monitor their emissions associated with Google Cloud Platform, and is working with Salesforce so these figures can be exported to the Salesforce Sustainability Cloud.

Google will now tell customers about the carbon footprint of idle or abandoned projects that are still running on its servers. Some clients will also be able to use the Google Earth Engine to achieve similar outcomes to IBM's EIS: to 'track, monitor and predict changes in the Earth's surface due to extreme weather events or human-caused activities', using maps, AI and BigQuery.

The use of AI in climate change, and more, will be discussed at Computing's Tech Impact Conference, coming in 2022.