EU pushes for USB-C charging for all mobile phones, Apple disagrees

The EU is pushing forward with legislation that would require all mobile phones, tablets and a range of other consumer devices to standardise on USB-C as a universal standard charging specification.

In addition, chargers would be required to be sold separately from the device, rather than bundled as they commonly are now, and fast charging technology would be harmonised to ensure chargers are fully interchangeable.

The move is designed to reduce the amount of e-waste caused by unused chargers and cables, estimated at 11-13 kilo-tonnes per year, with associated life cycle emissions of around 600 - 900 kilo-tonnes of CO2 equivalent, according to European Commission (EC) research.

The average consumer possesses three chargers for mobile devices. In 2018 about half of all chargers sold with mobile phones in the EU in 2018 had a USB micro-B connector, with 29 per cent using USB-C connector and 21 per cent Lightning, according to the EC.

The EU also says standardising on USB-C would save European consumers around €250 million annually.

Devices affected will include: all smartphones, tablets, cameras, headphones, portable speakers and handheld video game consoles sold in the EU, but not smaller devices such as smartwatches, fitness trackers and earphones.

MEPs have been pushing for compatible charging for mobile devices for more than a decade, and today's announcement comes as no surprise. The number of charging options has decreased, from 30 in 2009 (a couple of years after the advent of the iPhone) to three today: USB-C, USB micro-B and Apple's Lightning. However, progress towards a universal standard stopped there and the industry has stubbornly resisted consolidating further, with Apple a particular holdout.

Most modern non-Apple phones and tablets - and indeed Apple's own iPad and MacBook - come with USB-C charging ports, with older devices using USB-micro-B, but the iPhone continues to use the Lightning standard.

Apple rejected the EU's proposal, as it has done previously, saying in a statement: "We remain concerned that strict regulation mandating just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world."

However, EC vice president Margrethe Vestager accused the industry of dragging its feet.

"We gave industry plenty of time to come up with their own solutions, now time is ripe for legislative action for a common charger. This is an important win for our consumers and environment and in line with our green and digital ambitions," she said.

To become law the proposal will require a vote by EU member states, before which it will be subject to amendment. If passed, which seems likely, it will become a Directive, with countries given two years to implement it as national law.

At that point, Apple would face a choice of supporting two standards for devices sold in different parts of the world, or accepting a universal specification.