Apple to unveil new iPhone models next week

Apple to unveil new iPhone models in virtual event on 13th October

Apple is gearing up to launch its highly-anticipated iPhone 12 series during an online event on 13th October.

On Tuesday, the company sent out press invites with the tag line "Hi, Speed," indicating that the new device will come with superfast 5G capabilities.

The online event will start at 1 pm Eastern Time (6 pm BST UK Time), according to Apple, and will be streamed from the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park.

This year's iPhone event is happening a bit later than normal. During an earnings call in July, Apple's chief financial officer Luca Maestri acknowledged that the company was facing production delays due to the Covid-19 crisis and that new smartphones would arrive "a few weeks" later than normal.

Despite those delays, Apple was able to launch new iPads and Watches at a virtual event last month.

In October event, Apple is expected to announce four models of its rumoured iPhone 12 device - iPhone 12 Mini (5.4-inch), iPhone 12 Max (6.1-inch), iPhone 12 Pro (6.1-inch) and iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7-inch).

As per media reports, the new devices are expected to have an iPad-inspired design, with flat edges. Other features will reportedly include OLED displays, faster A14 processor, better cameras, support for mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz 5G, a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display (in Pro Max model), and the company's newest iOS 14 software.

Some iPhone 12 models could go on sale on 23rd October in select markets, some reports suggested.

In August, leaker Jon Prosser said on Twitter that the iPhone maker would host its iPhone event in the week of 12th October, would start taking pre-orders for iPhone 12 models during the week of 19th October, and shipments would begin a week later.

He also said that Apple's "iPhone 12" launch will be held in two phases. The mid-tier "iPhone 12" models will be announced in the first phase, while the top-tier "Pro" handsets will be released sometime in November.

Apart from iPhone 12 launch, other possibilities for the October event include AirTag item trackers, new over-ear headphones, a smaller HomePod smart speaker, an all-new Apple TV and Siri Remote.

In June, Apple said that it would release its first ARM-based Mac by the end of the year, so there is also a possibility that the company could provide more information about that in the upcoming event.