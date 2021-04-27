Record numbers of businesses using AI-based systems to hire and fire staff
David Sant, commercial solicitor specialising in data and technology at Harper James Solicitors, warns that employers joining the AI revolution need to be increasingly mindful of the laws surrounding workers’ rights as sign-up sky-rockets during the pandemic as companies look at remote ways to recruit
In a potentially landmark ruling, judges in Amsterdam ruled six people dismissed by Uber should be given their jobs back. One of the key issues was whether the drivers - five of whom were British...
More on Legislation and Regulation
EU reveals proposals to regulate AI technology
AI systems that pose a clear threat, including those that manipulate human behaviour, opinions or decisions or enable 'social scoring' will be prohibited under the guidelines
Facebook data leak incident: Irish regulator must step up to the plate, says French minister
If not, France will 'have to draw some conclusions about the European data protection framework'
Irish regulator opens GDPR inquiry into Facebook data leak
Facebook could face a financial penalty of up to 4 per cent of its $86 billion global revenue
British software reseller files £270 million antitrust court action against Microsoft
ValueLicensing alleges that Microsoft pressurises customers not to sell unused Windows and Office licences, to the detriment of the secondhand market
Booking.com fined €475,000 for late reporting of data breach
Travel firm delayed reporting the breach by 22 days, exceeding the 72-hour limit