Russian malware found on government-issued laptops for home schooling

Malware found to be contacting servers in Russia thought to be Gamarue.I worm

Russian malware found on government-issued laptops for vulnerable pupils
Russian malware found on government-issued laptops for vulnerable pupils
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Russian malware has been identified on some laptops provided by the government to schools in England as part of the efforts to support home-schooling of vulnerable children. According to the BBC, the...

To continue reading...

More on Security