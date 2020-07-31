Ignore the naysayers: online teaching works, and it works well
Students take easily to technology and are turning in better quality work, says Professor Peter Cochrane
I have been attending and presenting at conferences on virtual education for over 30 years, and despite the visible success of the UK Open University, the naysayers always have the upper hand. They can...
More on Education
A-level results: Maths and Computing on the rise
Investment in STEM education sees rise in number of students taking the subjects, though proportion of A* grades falls
University CIO: 'If I had a pound for every time I heard a piece of software can make you GDPR compliant…'
Heidi Fraser-Krauss, Director of Information Services & Acting Academic Registrar at the University of York, describes her organisation's journey towards GDPR compliance
Welsh government to plough £1.2 million into university coding projects
Cardiff and Swansea universities will get a slice of £1.2 million to fund coding projects
To see more girls in STEM we must boost their confidence, not interest
Anne Sheehan, Enterprise Director, Vodafone UK, explains how to support more girls pursuing an education and a career in STEM subjects
Females now make up less than one tenth of computer science students in the UK
Some schools report no female computer science students at all