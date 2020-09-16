Apple launches new iPad, Watch and workout platform - but there's no mention of iPhone 12

Apple on Tuesday unveiled a host of new products, including updated versions of its iPad and Watch, but there was not a single word about its upcoming iPhone 12.

The virtual 'Time Flies' event was held at Apple's headquarters in California and streamed live on the company's website.

Among the biggest hardware announcements was new iPad line-up, including a redesigned version of the Air with prices starting at $599 in the USA.

According to Apple, the iPad Air is the first product to feature the new "A14 Bionic" chip, which packs 11.8 billion transistors and is capable of processing over 5 trillion operations per second. The company described the new chip as big leap forward in performance, "by far the most advanced we've ever made" and challenging "the laws of physics".

According to Apple, the iPad Air is six times faster than the top-selling Chromebook. The device features new all-screen design with larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, next-gen Touch ID sensor, new 12MP rear camera, and more.

The device will come in five colours - green, sky blue, rose gold, space grey and silver - and will be available next month.

Apple has also unveiled four new models for iPad, starting at $329 for a 10.2-inch screen and $999 for the iPad Pro 12.9-inch display.

Another big announcement at Tuesday's event was the launch of the Apple Watch Series 6, which comes with pulse oximeter, with ability to measure blood oxygen levels. The price for base model starts at $399, while the top model with GPS and cellular capabilities will cost $479.

The company also launched an affordable device, the Apple Watch SE, which will be available from $279 with only GPS, or $319 with GPS and cellular capabilities.

Alongside new iPads and watches, Apple also announced a new all-in-one subscription plan called Apple One that brings together its various services, including TV, music, games, news, and storage services.

The plan also includes newly launched Fitness+ workout classes, which will collect health data gathered by an Apple Watch and display it along with workout videos.

There are three tiers for Apple One subscription, namely Individual, Family and Premier - costing $14.95, $19.95 and $29.95 per month, respectively.

Despite the being no mention of the anticipated iPhone, Apple said that its iOS 14 software will launch on 16th September, and new versions of Watch OS and iPadOS will also be released at the same time.