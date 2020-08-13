Apple rumoured to launch iPhone 12 in October, 'Pro' handsets to come in November

Apple may delay the launch of iPhone 12 to October and November, but is expected to release Apple Watch and iPads in September.

That's according to leaker Jon Prosser who says on Twitter that the iPhone maker will host its iPhone event in the week of 12th October. The company will start taking preorders for iPhone 12 models during the week of 19th October, and shipments will begin a week later.

In an earnings conference call last month, Apple CFO Luca Maestri had also confirmed that the company would launch iPhone 12 models "few weeks later" than usual.

New, adjusted Apple dates!



Apple Watch & iPad

- Via press release

- Week 37 w/c Sep 7



iPhone 12 event

- Week 42 w/c Oct 12



iPhone 12 devices

- Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12

- Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19



iPhone 12 Pro devices

- Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

Prosser, who sometimes correctly predicts Apple's plans, did not say if iPhone 12 event will be an in-person launch event or another 'Apple live stream' video event.

He just said that Apple's "iPhone 12" launch will be held in two phases. The mid-tier "iPhone 12" models will be announced in the first phase, while the top-tier "Pro" handsets will be released sometime in November.

No exact date about the launch of Pro models is currently available "in the system," according to Prosser.

"With the staggered release of iPhone 12 and uncertainty of final dates for Pro models, there's a chance that the dates could slip/change," Prosser added.

Apple is rumoured to launch four "iPhone 12" models with varying prices. Last week, Digitimes reported that Apple could announce two 6.1-inch handsets in the first phase and 6.7- and 5.4-inch models in the second phase.

The 5.4- and 6.1-inch models is thought to be more affordable, featuring an "A14" processor, dual cameras, OLED screens, and aluminium chassis.

Top-end 6.1- and 6.7-inch "Pro" models may have upgraded displays, along with Pro Motion technology and an extra camera.

All iPhone 12 handsets will be equipped with 5G connectivity feature, according to various media reports.

Prosser also stated that the tech giant plans to announce "Apple Watch Series 6" and an unspecified next-gen iPad through a press release in the week starting 7th September.

For Apple, announcing the new Watch in a press release would be a departure from normal tradition as iPhone events in past years have also included the Apple Watch.

Apple is also thought to be currently working on "Apple Glass" AR glasses, which it may announce this fall.